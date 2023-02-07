Works on the Monterrey metro built by the CRRC start this month

The government of the state of Nuevo León stated in a Twitter post on the 1st of February that the works on the Monterrey metro would begin in 10 days.

In September last year, the Mobility and Urban Planning Secretariat of the state awarded the contract for the construction of lines 4, 5 and 6 of the Monterrey metro to a consortium formed by the Portuguese company Mota-Engil and the Chinese manufacturer China Railway Rolling Stock Corporation (CRRC). The amount offered was 25.8 billion pesos (US$ 1.39 billion). The new metro lines will have a total length of 34 kilometers and will connect with the city center and the municipalities of Santa Catarina and Mederos.

The consortium of Mota-Engil and CRRC won the three contracts for the construction of new metro lines in Medellín (Colombia), Monterrey and Guadalajara (Mexico), which exceed US$4 billion.

