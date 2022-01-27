Works by Brazilian, Portuguese artists on display in Beijing

Among 573 artists in 117 different parts of the world whose work is exhibited at the 9th Beijing International Art Biennale, China 2022 are Sandra Lima e Silva of Brazil and Fátima Sardinha of Portugal, the website for the event shows.

Over 700 works are on display at the National Art Museum of China, including Ms Lima e Silva’s “Let’s Celebrate! We Are, Once Again, Pangea!” and Ms Sardinha’s “Love Song”, the website says.

It says the works include paintings, sculptures, installations and videos, all on a theme entitled “The Light of Life”, which makes reference to both the struggle against COVID-19 and the 2022 Winter Olympics Games in Beijing.

The event began last Friday and will end on February 15, the website says.

Separately, a Portuguese website, Região Sul, quotes Ms Sardinha as saying “Love Song” reflects the urge to continue to express one’s feelings despite the restrictions imposed on people in the effort to counter COVID-19.