Works by 98 women artists going on show at Macao biennial

Works by 98 women artists in 22 different parts of the world, including 16 Portuguese artists, will be exhibited at the ArtFem Women Artists 2nd International Biennial of Macao, Ponto Final reports.

The Macao newspaper quotes a written statement issued by the organising committee as saying Chinese sculptor Xiang Jing, Macao artist Un Chin Iam and Portuguese painter Paula Rego are honorary ambassadors of the event.

The report says Carlos Marreiros, Alice Kok and James Chu of Macao, Leonor Veiga of Portugal and Angela Li Zhenxiang of mainland China are the curators.

The theme of the exhibition is Mother Nature, the report says.

On show will be 143 works of art created since 2018, including paintings, photographs, sculptures, ceramics and drawings, Ponto Final says, citing the organising committee.