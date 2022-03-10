Work on Mozambique-China Cultural Centre in Maputo completed

Construction of the Chinese-built Mozambique-China Cultural Centre is now complete, the Chinese Embassy in Maputo says.

Chinese Ambassador to Mozambique Wang Hejun inspected the centre and its facilities on Tuesday, his embassy announced in writing the day after.

The announcement quotes Mr Wang as saying the centre is an important outcome of Sino-Mozambican cooperation, showing the depth of the longstanding friendship between China and Mozambique.

Mr Wang said the centre was a first-class modern facility for cultural exchanges, and would be a landmark in Maputo, enhancing the image the city presents.

The centre, once open, will be among the largest Chinese-built cultural centres in Africa, containing an arts centre, a Chinese cultural centre, multipurpose theatres, an art gallery, a multipurpose hall, a reception hall and a library, the Chinese Embassy in Maputo says.