With Tencent, Brazilian company Zenvia rings the Nasdaq bell

The Brazilian technology company Zenvia rang the bell on 27th of July at the Nasdaq stock market in the United States. It made a growth plan for the coming years after finishing its tenth acquisition this year. Supported by the Chinese company Tencent, one of Zenvia’s shareholders, the company’s goal is to increase its annual revenues by 30% by 2025.

Zenvia is focused on communication solutions between companies and consumers, whether through messages, video, audio or chatbots. The company, which was founded in 2003 in Rio Grande do Sul, made its debut on the US stock exchange in July last year.

Tencent holds 2.68 million Class A shares of Zenvia, equivalent to 15.2% of total shares. Tencent entered the Brazilian company last January by buying a 5.5% stake. The share increased to 10% at the end of March and now reaches 15.2% in July.