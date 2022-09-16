WIN Solar announces plans to buy 100 megawatts of microinverters from Chinese manufacturer Hoymilles

WIN Solar, a photovoltaic equipment distributor, which belongs to the All Nations Group, has just expanded its commercial partnership with the Chinese manufacturer Hoymilles and announced the plan to buy 100 megawatts of microinverters.

The new agreement foresees a purchase schedule of 100 megawatts (MW) of microinverters in the coming months, which represents the largest single-amount order plan for Hoymilles in Brazil. Last month, WIN Solar signed the first purchase agreement for 10% of the total planned purchases and should receive the equipment by October this year, complementing the current stock and shipments that are already in the process of arriving in Brazil.

Hoymiles’ LATAM Sales Director points out that the Brazilian market already represents 20% of the brand’s worldwide business. As for Hoymiles, the company was floated on the Shanghai Stock Exchange in 2021. Besides, it was ranked as the second global technology provider, according to consultancy IHS Markit.