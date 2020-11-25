Wider scope for Franco-Chinese cultural body envisaged

Former Forum Macao Deputy Secetary-General Rita Santos means to expand the scope of the United Nations-linked non-governmental organisation France-China Cultural Exchanges Promotion Centre to include the Portuguese-speaking world, Ponto Final reports.

The Macao newspaper quotes Ms Santos as saying the head of the France-China Cultural Exchanges Promotion Centre, Bernard Sok, invited her to join the centre specifically to help link it to lusophone developing countries in Africa.

Ms Santos and three other Macao people that joined the centre last week represented it at the signing during the 2nd Guangdong-Africa Exchange and Cooperation Week of an agreement for the centre and the Guangdong Chamber of Commerce of Importers and Exporters to cooperate, Ponto Final says.