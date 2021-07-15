WFP all set to hand out Chinese food aid in Guinea-Bissau

The UN World Food Programme (WFP) has made arrangements for storing and distributing food aid from China once it arrives in Guinea-Bissau, the Chinese Embassy in Bissau says.

The WFP representative in Guinea-Bissau, João Manja, said so when he and Chinese Ambassador to Guinea-Bissau Guo Ce met on Monday to discuss cooperation, according to the written statement issued by the embassy the next day.

Last December the embassy announced that China would give Guinea-Bissau 2,600 tonnes of food for emergency relief from shortages caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In March the state-run China International Development Cooperation Agency announced that it had struck agreements with the WFP to give food aid to Guinea-Bissau and other parts of Africa.