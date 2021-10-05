West China Cement to put US$800 mln into Mozambican projects

A subsidiary of West China Cement has struck a deal with the Ministry of Industry and Trade in Mozambique to invest US$800 million in four new industrial facilities there, Carta de Moçambique reports.

The Mozambican newspaper quotes Mozambican Minister of Industry and Trade Carlos Mesquita as saying West China Cement has scouted the provinces of Tete and Nampula for sites for the facilities.

The report says the deal was signed last week.

One facility to be built by the subsidiary, West International Holding, will be a power station with two 50 MW generators, Carta de Moçambique says.

In a separate report, the Portuguese news agency, Lusa, says the power station will supply electricity to a cement works which will produce 900,000 tonnes of cement a year and 5,000 tonnes of clinker a day.

The subsidiary will also set up two glassworks, one to hand craft glassware, and the other to supply the construction industry with glass, Lusa says.