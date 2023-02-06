Wellington Dias meets with Chinese ambassador

To discuss ways for the Brazilian social development, the Minister of Social Development, Wellington Dias, received the visit of Zhu Qingqiao, Chinese ambassador to Brazil on the 31st of January.

For Wellington Dias, the Asian country is now an anchor for the world’s development and has a strategic importance. The minister highlighted that President Lula has strengthened the relationship with China and its president, Xi Jinping, since his first mandate.

“Brazil and China are strategic global partners and we recognise Brazil with an important role in world economic development. We want to sign new agreements in different areas including the social area, which we consider paramount for economic development”, stressed the Ambassador Zhu Qingqiao.

(Source: Gov.br)