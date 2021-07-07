Well Link Bank reveals business ambitions in lusophone world

Well Link Bank Chief Executive Chong Sio Fai says the Macao bank is aiming to forge business links between the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and the Portuguese-speaking world, Macau Business reports.

The July issue of the magazine quotes Mr Chong as saying in an interview that Well Link Group Holdings Ltd is actively looking into opportunities to do business in lusophone markets.

Mr Chong said Well Link Bank intended to open in the next two years branches in Hong Kong and in the neighbouring mainland Chinese cities of Shenzhen and Zhuhai, putting one branch just over the Macao border on Hengqin Island.

In 2017 Well Link Bank took over the assets of Novo Banco Asia, the Macao arm of Novo Banco of Portugal, and Novo Banco became a shareholder in Well Link Bank, Macau Business says.