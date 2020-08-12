WEG of Brazil opens yet another factory in China

Brazilian maker of electric motors WEG SA has opened its fourth factory in China, in eastern Jiangsu province’s Changzhou city, Jintan district, China Radio International (CRI) reports.

The Chinese state-run radio station quotes Eduardo de Nóbrega, the managing director of the WEG subsidiary in China, as expressing confidence in the prospects for his company in the Chinese market.

Mr de Nóbrega said on Friday the main reasons for WEG investment in China were the potential of the economy, the size of the consumer market and the high level of technology.

WEG, one of the world’s major electric engine manufacturers, opened its first factory in China, in Jiangsu province’s city of Nantong, in 2004, CRI reported on Monday.