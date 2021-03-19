Webinar on trade in services discusses Sino-Brazilian cooperation

The Chinese Consulate-General in Rio de Janeiro has held online a session for matching Chinese and Brazilian businesses so they can take opportunities in the e-commerce and logistics markets, the Xinhua Silk Road website reports.

The Chinese state-run website says the event, held on Wednesday, drew representatives of logistics and transport enterprises and associations.

The report quotes Chinese Deputy Consul-General in Rio de Janeiro Chen Yongcan as saying the session helped form ties that may lead to greater Sino-Brazilian economic engagement once the COVID-19 pandemic abates.

Efforts will be made to increase Sino-Brazilian cooperation, the report quotes Brazil Home, Decoration, Gift, Houseware, Party and Flower Association Chairman Eduardo Turqueto as saying.

Those attending agreed to spur Sino-Brazilian trade, the report says.

Since September the Chinese Consulate-General in Rio de Janeiro has held 13 online events intended to increase Sino-Brazilian cooperation, covering various topics, the Xinhua Silk Road website says.