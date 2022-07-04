Webinar China-Brazil discusses the prospects for cooperation in AI and Big Data

During a webinar hosted by the Brazil-China Business Council (CEBC) and the Chinese Embassy in Brazil on last Wednesday, experts from China and Brazil discussed the potential for cooperation in the field of the digital economy, such as artificial intelligence (AI) and big data.

The President of CEBC, Former Ambassador Luiz Augusto de Castro Neves, said that China is at the forefront of innovation in the fields of artificial intelligence and big data, and Brazil can draw much inspiration from the Chinese experience.

The Chargé d’Affaires of the Chinese Embassy in Brazil, Jin Hongjun, pointed out that the digital economy is one of the priorities of the Chinese government in terms of international cooperation and indicated that China would like to strengthen the alignment of development strategies in the digital economy with Brazil.