Vivo to open office in Portugal to spur sales of smartphones

Chinese phonemaker Vivo Communication Technology Co. Ltd intends to open an office in Lisbon, the Sapo Tek website says, citing a Vivo executive in Iberia, Carlos Mellado.

Mr Mellado said employing Portuguese was important for Vivo because they knew their own market better, according to a report posted on the Portuguese website on Monday.

Vivo has a partnership with one Portuguese telecommunications network, MEO, and now seeks to work with others to sell its smartphones direct to consumers, the report says.

Vivo means by June 30 to have its phones on show in half of all outlets in Portugal for smartphones, to increase awareness of its brand among Portuguese, Sapo Tek quotes Mr Mellado as saying.