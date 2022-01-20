Visit by the Secretary-General of the Permanent Secretariat of Forum Macao, Mr Ji Xianzheng, to the Macao Government Tourism Office

The Secretary-General of the Permanent Secretariat of Forum Macao, Mr Ji Xianzheng, paid a courtesy visit to the Director of the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO), Ms Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes, on January 20.

The two bodies expressed willingness to strengthen mutual exchanges and communication, in order to contribute to an improved performance of Macao’s role as a platform for commercial and cultural exchanges. They indicated interest in fostering continuous promotion of cooperation in the field of tourism between, respectively, the municipalities and provinces of Mainland China, Macao, and the Portuguese-speaking Countries, in order to further the position of Macao as a World Centre of Tourism and Leisure.