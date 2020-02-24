Virus prompts surge in Airfree air purifier sales in China

Portuguese maker of air purifiers Airfree Produtos Eletrónicos SA says that recently it has been exporting to Hong Kong and mainland China thousands of its devices every week, Dinheiro Vivo reports.

The Portuguese financial news website quotes a written statement issued by Airfree as saying the coronavirus epidemic has driven demand in China for air purifiers for medical facilities.

Airfree says it has donated over 100 air purifiers to the Guangdong Hospital of Traditional Chinese Medicine in southern China.

Airfree purifiers make the coronavirus inactive, Dinheiro Vivo quotes the Airfree statement as saying.