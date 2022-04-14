Videos intended to advertise Portuguese wines among Chinese

The association of Portuguese winemakers, ViniPortugal, has begun posting online a series of six advertising videos meant to teach Chinese consumers about Portuguese wines, the Lookvin website says.

The videos tell viewers about the wine regions of Portugal, varieties of grape grown there, wine culture and the Portuguese versions of terms commonly used in wine tasting, according to a report posted on the Chinese website on Tuesday.

The first video was uploaded on Monday to the Chinese language website of ViniPortugal and to WeChat, a Chinese social medium, the report says.

It quotes ViniPortugal President Frederico Falcão as saying China is a key market for his association.

The videos may spur Sino-Portuguese cultural exchanges, the Lookvin website says, citing the presenter in the videos, Francisco Maia of the Consulate-General of Portugal in Shanghai.