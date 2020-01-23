Venture to open chain of Portuguese restaurants in Guangdong

A new company intends to establish a chain of Portuguese restaurants in the southern Chinese province of Guangdong, Lusa reports.

The Portuguese news agency says the company means to open this month Lusitano, its first restaurant in the province, in the city of Foshan; to open two more this year in the provincial capital, Guangzhou; and eventually to add other, franchised restaurants to the chain.

The report quotes Portuguese businessman Dário Silva as saying: “Guangdong is the best province to do such business. There is money, there is a consumer culture and people are more open-minded than in other parts of China.”

It makes sense to tap the market in China, in view of the growth of the middle class there, Lusa quotes a chef, Fabio Pombo, as saying.