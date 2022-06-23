Vast Infraestrutura undertakes the first operation of oil transshipment at the Port of Açu in partnership with CNOOC

Continuing its plan for operational growth in the state of Rio de Janeiro, the company Vast Infraestrutura invested last Saturday iin oil transshipment operations and recently completed its first operation with the Chinese company CNOOC at the Port of Açu, located in the state of Rio de Janeiro. Thus, the transport logistics company has thereby confirmed its presence in the complex to offer its services in the oil and gas sector.

The first oil transshipment operation involving Vast Infraestructura and CNOOC was successfully completed with efficiency and operational safety due to the efforts of both companies, transshippng more than 1 million barrels of oil at the port.

Vast Infrastructure has undergone a rebranding in recent years and is now looking to invest in the oil and gas industry to transfer not only oil but also other resources within the sector.