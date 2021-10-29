Vale to try out XCMG electric trucks in Brazil

Vale SA of Brazil says it will test next year two prototypes of Chinese-made, electrically propelled trucks at mines it runs Indonesia and in the southeastern Brazilian state of Minas Gerais.

The maker of the 72-tonne trucks is XCMG Construction Machinery Ltd, a subsidiary of Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group Co. Ltd (XCMG), Vale announced in writing on Wednesday.

The maker will deliver a third, 240-tonne truck in due course, Vale says.

The Brazilian miner has struck a deal to buy mining and other equipment from the Chinese truck maker, which was signed in the eastern Chinese province of Jiangsu on Tuesday, marking 25 years since Jiangsu and Minas Gerais were twinned, according to the Vale announcement.