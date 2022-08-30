Vale to test the two 100% electric trucks produced by China

The Brazilian mining company Vale received two battery-powered 72-tonne off-highway trucks made by a Chinese company, which will be tested in the mines of Água Limpa, in Minas Gerais, and Sorowako, in Indonesia. The trucks represent another step in the electrification of Vale, which announced the net zero carbon emissions goal by 2050.

The equipment, which was produced by XCMG Mining Machinery Co. Ltd., does not emit CO2, since they replace diesel with electricity from renewable sources, and they also reduce noise, which minimizes the impacts on the communities that live near the operations.

The delivery of XCMG’s latest pure electric mining truck XDR80TE is a manifestation of the joint efforts of both parties on promoting global environmental protection as well as green and sustainable economic development, said the Vice President of XCMG Machinery.