Vale signs to procure XCMG mining equipment

The signing ceremony for the procurement of the first batch of mining equipment between Vale, a Brazil’s mining company, and the XCMG Brazil, the subsidiary of China’s heavy machinery manufacturing company Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group Co., Ltd (XCMG) in Brazil, was held on Wednesday at the XCMG Brazil factory in Minas Gerais. The mining and infrastructure equipment, including five gr3505 mining motor graders, will be delivered to Vale before the end of this year. Through this cooperation, the XCMG officially becomes the equipment supplier of Vale.

The two sides also discussed topics such as the cooperation in the development and manufacturing of mining machinery, energy conservation and emission reduction, development of eco-friendly pure electric and new energy products, intelligent products, construction of smart mines based on 5G, and so on.

The XCMG Brazil is the XCMG’s first overseas wholly owned subsidiary, integrating R & D, production, sales, service, spare parts, and finance.