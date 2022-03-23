Vale sees potential for business as China becomes greener

Brazilian miner Vale SA sees huge opportunities for business arising from the drive in China to build a low-carbon economy, Xinhua says, citing Vale China President Tracy Xie.

Ms Xie’s company is confident that its range of products and know-how can help make the Chinese economy greener, according to a report carried by the Chinese government-run news agency on Tuesday.

“Vale always puts China in the centre of our business strategy,” the report quotes her as saying.

It describes China as the most important market for Vale since 2006.

The report says Vale and China Baowu Steel Group Corp. Ltd are founding members of the Global Low-Carbon Metallurgical Innovation Alliance, established last year.

China aims to have its carbon dioxide emissions peak by 2030, and to be carbon neutral by 2060, Xinhua says.