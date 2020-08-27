Vale opens iron ore grinding facility at Chinese port

Vale SA says it has opened a facility for grinding and processing iron ore in the eastern Chinese port of Ningbo-Zhoushan, its first in China.

The Brazilian miner says in a written announcement that the facility is the outcome of an agreement with Ningbo Zhoushan Port Co. Ltd which was signed last December.

Vale says the facility will have three production lines, together capable of turning out 3 million tonnes of high-grade iron ore a year, which will help Chinese steelmakers reduce their carbon footprint.

The company wishes to help China build a greener future, the announcement quotes Vale Executive Director for Ferrous Minerals Marcello Spinelli as saying.