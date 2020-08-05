Vale mulls loading Valemax ships at Alcântara in Brazil

Brazilian miner of iron ore Vale SA is thinking about loading its very large ore carriers, called Valemax ships, at the northern Brazilian port of Alcântara, where the water is deep enough for them, the South China Morning Post reports, citing port operator Grão-Pará Multimodal (GPM).

The Hong Kong newspaper quotes GPM Executive Director Paulo Salvador as saying Vale is considering increasing shipments of iron ore from Alcântara now that the authorities in China have given permission for Valemax ships to use another four Chinese ports.

Mr Salvador said the use of Alcântara by Vale would improve the chances of GPM obtaining US$1.5 billion, from sources that include Chinese investors, for improving the port.

One improvement would be a railway to serve the port, and GPM and two Chinese state-owned enterprises, China Railway Tenth Engineering Group Co. Ltd and China Railway 20 Bureau Group Corp., have begun talks about building it, the South China Morning Post quotes Mr Salvador as saying.