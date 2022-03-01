Vale, Hunan Valin aim to cut carbon emissions in steelmaking

Vale SA of Brazil and Hunan Valin Iron & Steel Group Co. Ltd of China have agreed to come up with ways to reduce the emissions entailed by steelmaking, Vale says.

They will study the feasibility of using high-grade iron ore produced by Vale in the forms of pellets or fines, the Brazilian miner announced in writing last week.

Vale says the companies will consider building a processing plant outside China to supply Hunan Valin, and whether the iron smelting technology of a Vale subsidiary can be used in China.

They will also evaluate the application of technologies for limiting carbon emissions, such the use of hydrogen, biomass and syngas as fuel, Vale says.

Vale has similar agreements with Jiangsu Shagang Group Co. Ltd of China and Latin American multinational steelmaker Ternium SA, which are meant to help it cut its net emissions to zero by 2050.