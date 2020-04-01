Vale flies Chinese-made Covid-19 test kits to Brazil

Brazilian miner Vale SA has brought to Brazil the first 500,000 of 5 million kits for swiftly testing patients for the Covid-19 virus, which it is acquiring in China, O Globo reports.

The Brazilian newspaper quotes Vale as saying it flew the first batch from the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou to the southeastern Brazilian city of São Paulo on Monday.

Vale said it would hand over all 5 million test kits to the Brazilian government by the middle of April.

The report says the test kits, made by Guangzhou Wondfo Biotech Co. Ltd, can give a result in 15 minutes.

Vale is also acquiring in China protective gear for Brazilian doctors and nurses such as goggles, gloves and surgical masks, O Globo says.