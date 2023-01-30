USTP Confucius Institute and REINA to Explore Cooperation on Mandarin Courses

On the 20th of January, REINA, the National Network of Business Incubators and Accelerators, hosted the Chinese New Year Fair organized by the Confucius Institute at the University of São Tomé and Príncipe (USTP) with the sponsorship of the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China. The Chinese ambassador to São Tomé and Príncipe, Ms. Xu Yingzhen, United Nations Resident Coordinator, Mr. Eric Overvest, Dean of the USTP, Mr. Peregrino da Costa, and the Directors of the Confucius Institute at the USTP, Mr. Lucio Magalhães and Mrs. Bai Mengxuan were present.

Xu Yingzhen pointed out in her speech that REINA, created with the support of the United Nations Development Programme, aims to boost entrepreneurship and promote the values of openness, inclusion and sharing. Currently, the Confucius Institute of the USTP and REINA are exploring the possibilities of cooperation in business and Mandarin courses.

The Chinese diplomat said that it is her country’s wish that this platform be established as soon as possible, which she considers an opportunity for Sao Tome youth.

(Source: STP-Press Agency)