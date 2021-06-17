US$5.1 mln of deals done at Sino-African trade fair online

Chinese and African companies stuck 15 deals together worth US$5.1 million at the 2021 China-Africa Online Matchmaking for Agri-products trade fair, The Paper website reports.

The Chinese state-run website says over 30 companies that deal in agricultural products such as cashew nuts, sesame seed and spices were represented at the fair, which was held online last Friday.

The report says the fair put Mozambican and other African producers in touch with Chinese buyers with a view to drumming up Sino-African business.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, Standard Bank of South Africa and Chinese commodities trader Hunan Gaoqiao Grand Market Co. Ltd jointly arranged the fair, The Paper website says.

In April the website reported that at a meeting of people concerned with the China (Hunan) Pilot Free Trade Zone, Hunan Gaoqiao Grand Market had struck a deal to sell 2,000 tonnes of sesame seed to Mozambique.