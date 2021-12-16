Urban landscapes in Macao, Portugal are focus of seminar

A seminar on the experience gained by China and Portugal in the fields of cultural heritage and urban landscapes will begin in Shanghai at 0930 GMT tomorrow, the Portuguese Consulate-General in Shanghai says.

The consulate announced in writing that the seminar will be shown online.

The consulate says talks will be given by University of Porto Professor Teresa Cunha Ferreira, on the historic urban landscape of the northern Portuguese city of Oporto; by a Macao architect, André Lui Chak Keong, on protection of the architectural heritage of Macao; and by a Portuguese architect, Ricardo Rodrigues, on the nomination of the historic centre of the northern Portuguese city of Guimarães for inclusion in the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) World Heritage List.

The UNESCO World Heritage Institute of Training and Research for the Asia and the Pacific Region, the Sino-Spanish Campus, the Portuguese Consulate-General in Shanghai and Tongji University there have got together to put on the seminar, the consulate says.