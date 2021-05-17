University of Minho teaches Chinese traditional dancing

Dance instructor Carolina Liu Chang, formerly of the Macao University of Science and Technology, is teaching today at the University of Minho in northern Portugal the second of four lessons she is giving in Chinese traditional dancing, the branch of the Confucius Institute there says.

The branch issued a written statement saying the last two lessons will be given on May 24 and 31, and relayed on Facebook.

Ms Liu will give instruction in how to dance to the music of a Chinese classical song, “The Beautiful Lady Yang”, the University of Minho branch of the Confucius Institute says.

Separately, the branch announced in writing that an exhibition entitled Asia – The Empire of Writing, showing the evolution of the main writing systems in the East and West, will remain open on the University of Minho Guimarães campus until May 28.

The institute and the university library are jointly holding the exhibition, backed by the Macao Scientific and Cultural Centre in Lisbon, the branch says.