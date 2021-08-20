University of Macau welcomes students from lusophone world

The University of Macau says it has enrolled nearly 3,500 new undergraduates or postgraduates, some from the lusophone world.

The new students took up their places on Wednesday, the first day of the new academic year, the university announced in writing.

They include some local high school graduates given places as part of an effort by the university to turn out graduates bilingual in Chinese and Portuguese, the announcement says.

It quotes University of Macau Rector Song Yonghua as saying in words of welcome delivered online that diverse cultures coexist at his university, which means to have a global reach, and to take an active part in developing the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.

The university will celebrate this year 40 years since it was founded, the announcement quotes the rector as saying.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, all orientation will be given online and all classes this month will be taught online, the University of Macau says.