University of Macau translation model a competition winner

A model developed at the University of Macau Natural Language Processing & Portuguese-Chinese Machine Translation Laboratory has won five contests held at the Sixth Conference on Machine Translation, the university says.

The laboratory and Alibaba Dharma Academy translators in China jointly developed an automatic translation quality evaluation model, used to mark translation tests, the University of Macau announced in writing on Monday.

The university says the model, called RoBLEURT, won one contest to mark the interpretation of a spoken passage and four to mark translations of press releases, and that it came second in two contests and fifth in another, beating entries by Google and Unbabel of Portugal.

The university says its laboratory does research into machine learning and natural language, cooperates with scientific research enterprises, and has presented over 100 research papers at international conferences.

Money from the Macao SAR Government Science and Technology Development Fund and the university itself paid for the development of RoBLEURT, the University of Macau says.