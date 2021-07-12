University of Macau publishes comic books in three languages

The University of Macau Centre for Chinese History and Culture and the University of Macau Chinese-Portuguese Bilingual Teaching and Training Centre have jointly edited and published this year a series of comic books, each in Chinese, English and Portuguese, retelling Chinese traditional myths, legends and stories from history, the university says.

The titles in the series include “Chang’e Flying to the Moon”, “Nu Wa Mending the Sky” and “Jing Wei Filling the Sea”, according to a written statement issued by the university last week.

The aim is to inform young people in lusophone countries about Chinese culture, and to help learners of Portuguese in Macao, the university says.

In 2018 the University of Macau Centre for Chinese History and Culture published two comic books in Portuguese, “Chang’e Flying to the Moon” and “Nu Wa Mending the Sky”, the university says.