University of Macau online Portuguese course well attended

The University of Macau says its annual summer course in Portuguese, which this year was taught online for the first time, was completed by over 90 percent of the 180 or more students that it attracted around the world.

The university issued a written statement on Monday saying it sent certificates of attendance or achievement to students in Macao, Mainland China, and Portuguese-speaking parts of the world such as Angola, Brazil and Portugal.

The statement quotes course coordinator José Pascoal as saying teaching online requires innovation and close cooperation by teachers and students.

The statement by the University of Macau quotes the head of its Portuguese department, Dora Gago, as commending the students for their hard work and the progress they made during the course, which ran from July 20 to 31.