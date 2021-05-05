University of Macau observes World Portuguese Language Day

An exhibition of translations into Chinese of works by Portuguese authors has opened today at the University of Macau to mark World Portuguese Language Day, the university says.

The University of Macau issued a written statement saying the purpose of the exhibition is to teach the public about Portuguese literature and culture.

The university says its library and its arts and humanities faculty are jointly putting on the exhibition in the University Gallery until May 18.

Also in the gallery this afternoon is “Future is a Morning”, a recital of Portuguese poetry by students at the university’s Department of Portuguese.

Last week the Portuguese news agency, Lusa, quoted Portuguese Foreign Minister Augusto Santos Silva as saying China would be among the countries that would observe World Portuguese Language Day on May 5.