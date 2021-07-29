University of Macau course teaches students around the world

The University of Macau says 123 students, many of them outside Macao, took its annual summer course in the Portuguese language, which was taught online this year for the second year in a row.

Students in mainland China, Hong Kong, Japan, Malaysia, Myanmar, Poland and Singapore enrolled for the 35th annual course, taught from July 5 to 23, according to a written statement issued by the university on Wednesday.

The university says it gave 45 hours of instruction in writing and speaking Portuguese, and in the grammar and vocabulary of the language.

The course included workshops recorded in Macao on food, music and dancing in the lusophone world, which were presented using teaching materials produced with the help of five Cape Verdean students; a recent graduate of the university who is of Mozambican origin; the chefs of Macao restaurants António and D’Ouro; the Macau Casa de Portugal band; and the Axé Capoeira Macau group, the University of Macau says.