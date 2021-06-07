University of Macau conference discusses Sino-EU relations

Sino-EU relations, governance of the European Union and global governance were among the topics discussed at a conference held by the University of Macau and attended by 17 academics belonging to institutions in Macao, mainland China, Britain and Portugal, the university says.

Institute of European Studies of Macau President José Luís Sales Marques told the conference, held on May 29, that the relationship between Macao and Europe goes back a long way, and that the city has been actively following the development of the European Union, according to a written statement issued by the University of Macau last week.

Mr Sales Marques said academic conferences could improve understanding of Europe among people in Macao and mainland China, and enhance exchanges in the field of the humanities.

The University of Macau Department of Government and Public Administration put on the conference, and the university and the EU Erasmus Plus programme jointly paid for it, the university says.