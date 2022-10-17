University of Macau can be a reference in teaching Portuguese in Asia

The new director of the Department of Portuguese argued that the University of Macau (UM) has great potential to become the great institution for teaching the language in Asia.

João Veloso told Lusa that UM can position itself very well as a reference institution for teaching and research on issues related to the Portuguese language and cultures in Asia. Veloso argued that the department has all the conditions to receive students who live in countries that are two or three hours away from China by plane, as an alternative to courses in Portugal or Brazil.

Veloso’s appointment as director of the Portuguese department at the Faculty of Arts and Humanities was announced on the 10th of October, although he took office on the 1st of July 1.