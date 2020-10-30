University of Macao gives ventilators to Angola, Mozambique

The Pedagogical University of Maputo, in Mozambique, and Mandume ya Ndemufayo University, in the southwestern Angolan province of Lubango, will each receive today a prototype ventilator developed by the University of Macau, Lusa reports.

The Portuguese news agency says representatives of Mozambique and Angola will be present at the handovers of the ventilators.

Lusa says the universities receiving the prototypes have agreements to cooperate with the University of Macau as members of the Association of Portuguese Language Universities.

The report quotes Mozambican Consul-General in Macau Rafael Marques as saying the ventilators will help save lives.

It quotes University of Macau Vice-chancellor Rui Martins as saying his university will train engineers and doctors in Angola and Mozambique to develop the prototypes.

The training will help Angolans operate other ventilators which their government is buying from China, Lusa quotes Angolan Consul-General in Macau Eduardo Galiano as saying.