University of Cabo Verde set to occupy Chinese-built campus

The University of Cabo Verde will be able next Friday to take possession of the facilities on its new campus in Praia, just in time for the new academic year, the university says, citing Cabo Verdean Education Minister Amadeu Cruz.

Mr Cruz disclosed the date when he and University of Cabo Verde Rector Judite Medina do Nascimento met to discuss the new campus, the university announced in writing on Wednesday.

Last November the Portuguese news agency, Lusa, reported that the facilities on the campus would contain 61 classrooms, 34 laboratories, five auditoriums with 150 seats each, eight computer rooms and eight study rooms, together sufficient to accommodate 4,890 students and 476 teaching staff.

In 2017 Lusa reported that Chinese state-owned contractor Longxin Group was in charge of construction, paid for with an estimated 45 million euros (about US$53.3 million) of Chinese money.