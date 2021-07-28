University of Cabo Verde opens new, Chinese-built campus

Cabo Verdean Prime Minister Ulisses Correia e Silva regards the new campus of the University of Cabo Verde as a milestone marking the progress of Sino-Cabo Verdean cooperation, and has thanked China for building it, the university says.

Mr Correia e Silva was speaking at the opening of the campus in Praia last Friday, the university announced in writing the day after.

Mr Correia e Silva praised the quality of the building work, the university says.

Its announcement quotes Chinese Ambassador to Cabo Verde Du Xiaocong as saying the campus is the biggest aid project paid for by China in western Africa.

Modern equipment in the laboratories on the campus will enable students to do experiments to advance scientific research in their country, the statement quotes Cabo Verdean Education Minister Amadeu Cruz as saying.

University of Cabo Verde Rector Judite Medina do Nascimento promised that the institution would do good research and teach well, the university says.