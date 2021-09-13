Universities unite to spur teaching of Portuguese in China

The University of Macau has announced the formation of the University Alliance for Portuguese Language Education in China.

The alliance unites Beijing Foreign Studies University, the University of Lisbon and the University of Macau, the latter announced in writing after representatives of the institutions formed the alliance at a gathering online last week.

Citing University of Macau Vice-rector Rui Martins, the announcement says the alliance is meant to enhance collaboration by China and lusophone countries in teaching the Portuguese language.

The members will make joint efforts to nurture talent shown in use of Portuguese, to enrol students of the language, to do scientific research, and to come up with novel technology, the University of Macau quotes Mr Martins as saying.

A written statement issued separately quotes Beijing Foreign Studies University President Yang Dan as saying demand for people proficient in both Chinese and Portuguese is rising as China and the Portuguese-speaking world grow closer.