UnB and a Chinese biotechnology company start a partnership

The University of Brasília (UnB) signed a protocol of intent with the Chinese biotechnology company Xamano Biotech. The agreement sets forth guidelines for the installation of Xamano in the Scientific and Technological Park (PCTec) of UnB as well as the format and terms under which the University and the company propose to create an Integrated Center for Technology and Innovation (CITI).

Dean Márcia Abrahão stated that the agreement aims to give Xamano all the conditions and support it needs to carry out its research and innovation activities, including the possibility of working with the Molecular Biotechnology Center (C-Biotech) of the university, the University Hospital, the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation and the Scientific and Technological Enterprise Foundation.

Xamano Biotech is a leader in the distribution of vaccines, medicines and health products. In Brazil, it intends to advance in the areas of regulatory analysis, biopharmaceutical development, development of biological assays, pre-clinical research, clinical research, clinical trial management and pharmacovigilance.