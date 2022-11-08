UM postgraduate programmes attract students from Portuguese-speaking countries

In line with the positioning of Macao as a platform for cultural exchange between China and Portuguese-speaking countries, the University of Macau (UM) in recent years has placed an emphasis on admitting postgraduate students from Portuguese-speaking countries.

According to Eurico Martins from Timor-Leste and Stephanie Ramos from Portugal, two postgraduate students at UM, the university’s outstanding research background, unique cultural advantages, and international teaching environment can meet their learning need.

UM attaches great importance to nurturing talent who are not only capable in their fields but also fluent in Portuguese. A number of studies on Portuguese-speaking countries and Sino-Lusophone relations have been conducted at UM and they have yielded high quality results.

In the future, UM will continue to deepen exchange with universities in Portuguese-speaking countries on talent development, research innovation, and community services. It will also initiate more collaborative projects and promote higher education development by taking advantage of Lusophone networks.