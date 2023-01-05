UFT and IFTO won competition promoted by Huawei

Two institutions from Tocantins, the Federal University of Tocantins (UFT) and the Federal Institute of Tocantins (IFTO), were the winners of the Brazilian final of the ICT Competition 2022, a competition of Huawei held on the 27th, 28th and 29th of December, 2022, in São Paulo. The multinational company is a leader in infrastructure for Information and Communication Technology (ICT) and smart devices.

The meeting gathered teachers and students from 13 teams and 12 finalist institutions that participated in three intense days of activities, with written tests, lectures, visits to Huawei’s 5G Distribution Centre, besides a lot of fraternization, exchange of experiences and knowledge.

The award ceremony, held on the 28th of December, was attended by representatives of technology companies and higher education institutions from different regions of Brazil. According to Vice-President of Public Relations of Huawei Latin America and the Caribbean, the competition had 97 institutions enrolled in 2022, an increase of 130% compared to the last edition.

(Source: AF Notícias)