UFPB to hold first Chinese Cultural Festival

The opening of the 1st Chinese Cultural Festival, realized by the Federal University of Paraíba (UFPB), will take place at the Teatro Pedra do Reino, in João Pessoa, at 7 pm of the 3rd of February. The event will be open to the public with free admission.

One of the musical attractions of the evening of the 3rd will be the Chinese pianist, who is a professor at the School of Music of the Federal University of Rio Grande do Norte (UFRN). The program on the 4th and 5th includes several activities, such as Tai Chi Chuan, Kung Fu, Chinese calligraphy workshop, Chinese gastronomy tasting, film exhibition, lectures on history and geopolitics and Traditional Chinese Medicine.

The Festival will be the first event in the Northeast region of Brazil with this theme. The idea is to promote the culture of China and expand the partnerships between the university and Chinese institutions, which have been occurring in recent years, such as cooperation with the Dalian University of Foreign Languages (DUFL-China), which supports the organization of the event.

(Source: Site of the Federal University of Paraíba)