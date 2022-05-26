UFPA to organize “International Connections Project” to discuss opportunities between Brazil and China

This Thursday, the Federal University of Paráwill promote another edition of the International Connections Project, which, this time, will focus on China. The International Connections China – Confucius Institute aims to discuss the opportunities for partnership in the fields of science and interculturality between China and Brazil.

China plays a very important role in the world. The close relationship between China and Brazil, driven by trade, implies greater exchanges and cooperation in other fields including science, technology, and culture, which can enrich the connection between the two countries.

The following guests are invited to the event to talk about these opportunities: Mr. Wang Zhiwei, Counselor of Education of the Chinese Embassy in Brazil; Professor Bruno Martarello de Conti, Director of the Confucius Institute at Unicamp; Professor António Carlos Braga Silva, Director of the Confucius Institute at UEPA; and Carlos Alexandre Silva Gatinho, a freshman majoring in Mandarin at Shandong Normal University.