UFMT laboratories partner with Chinese University

The Federal University of Mato Grosso (UFMT) has issued an internal call for inviting its research laboratories to join the Brazil-China Research Center for Agribusiness’ Sustainable Technology and Innovation in Mato Grosso (BCAgriMT).

The call for laboratories to join the BCAgriMT constitutes the second stage of the project. The first stage, conducted by the International Relations of the State of Mato Grosso (NURIMAT), is the establishment of BCAgriMT with a cooperation agreement between the institutions of NURIMAT and the South China Agricultural University (SCAU), according to the Secretary of the Department of International Relations of UFMT.

The laboratories that join BCAgriMT will be able to work with SCAU to conduct research. NURIMAT will receive proposals from both researchers of higher education institutions in Mato Grosso and researchers of SCAU in the third stage, and will make a connection between the research groups from Mato Grosso and China, according to the Secretary.